Strengthening Ties: India-US Defense Alliance Under Review

Peter Hegseth, the nominee for US Defence Secretary, plans to assess the robust India-US defense partnership and explore enhancements if confirmed. He intends to review agreements and force postures in the Indo-Pacific, citing the need for increased deterrence amidst China's rapid military developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Peter Hegseth, nominated for the role of US Defence Secretary, emphasized the strengthened defense relationship between India and the United States over the past decade. Speaking before a Congressional committee, Hegseth outlined plans for reviewing existing agreements and collaborations if his appointment is confirmed.

Hegseth highlighted the importance of joint military exercises, defense sales, and strategic talks which have bolstered ties significantly. He addressed the Senate Armed Services Committee, indicating that upon confirmation, he would collaborate with the State and Commerce Departments to reassess the partnership and advise the President accordingly.

In response to inquiries about the Indo-Pacific, Hegseth acknowledged the urgency of enhancing US military presence and capabilities in light of China's extensive military expansion. He committed to working with Congress to secure necessary funds for these initiatives, ensuring the Pacific Deterrence Initiative aligns with US military objectives in the region.

