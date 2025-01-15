Rutgers Reaffirms Anti-Discrimination Stance: Caste Already Covered

Rutgers University in New Jersey has opted against establishing a distinct category for caste-based discrimination, asserting that its current non-discriminatory policy already encompasses such matters. This announcement has received approval from Hindu grassroots advocacy and civil rights organizations.

The university's statement underlined that caste could fall within several existing protected classes, like religion and ancestry, based on the circumstances. Consequently, the administration sees no necessity to amend its policy prohibiting discrimination and harassment.

Main Hindu groups such as the Hindu American Foundation and the Coalition of Hindus of North America praised the decision. They emphasized the policy's confirmation that caste discrimination is already adequately addressed, alleviating concerns of potential negative stereotyping against South Asian and Hindu-American students.

(With inputs from agencies.)