Left Menu

Rutgers Reaffirms Anti-Discrimination Stance: Caste Already Covered

Rutgers University in New Jersey has decided not to create a separate prohibition category for caste-based discrimination. The institution believes existing policies sufficiently cover such issues. This decision was well-received by Hindu advocacy groups, as it aligns with their stance on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 06:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 06:46 IST
Rutgers Reaffirms Anti-Discrimination Stance: Caste Already Covered
  • Country:
  • United States

Rutgers University in New Jersey has opted against establishing a distinct category for caste-based discrimination, asserting that its current non-discriminatory policy already encompasses such matters. This announcement has received approval from Hindu grassroots advocacy and civil rights organizations.

The university's statement underlined that caste could fall within several existing protected classes, like religion and ancestry, based on the circumstances. Consequently, the administration sees no necessity to amend its policy prohibiting discrimination and harassment.

Main Hindu groups such as the Hindu American Foundation and the Coalition of Hindus of North America praised the decision. They emphasized the policy's confirmation that caste discrimination is already adequately addressed, alleviating concerns of potential negative stereotyping against South Asian and Hindu-American students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025