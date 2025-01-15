US Lawmaker Challenges DOJ Over Adani Case Ahead of Administration Transition

A Republican lawmaker is questioning the U.S. Department of Justice's handling of a case involving Gautam Adani, a prominent Indian industrialist. In a letter, Rep Lance Gooden urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to retain all records related to the investigation, suggesting political motivations.

Gooden argues the DOJ's focus on Adani, whose alleged offenses occurred entirely in India with no apparent harm to U.S. interests, indicates selective prosecution. Pointing out analogous cases, Gooden questioned the department's inaction against American companies involved in similar schemes.

Expressing concerns over international relations, Gooden advised deferring to Indian authorities and criticized the DOJ's timing, aligned with the outgoing Biden administration, as potentially disruptive to incoming governance. He urged cooperation to prevent straining U.S.-India relations and foster economic growth.

