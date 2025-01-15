Left Menu

US Lawmaker Challenges DOJ Over Adani Case Ahead of Administration Transition

Republican lawmaker Lance Gooden has raised concerns over the DOJ's 'selective prosecution' of Gautam Adani and his companies, questioning the motives behind targeting an Indian industrialist amid the transition to the Trump administration. Gooden warns of potential diplomatic issues with India arising from these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 07:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 07:25 IST
US Lawmaker Challenges DOJ Over Adani Case Ahead of Administration Transition
Gautam Adani
  • Country:
  • United States

A Republican lawmaker is questioning the U.S. Department of Justice's handling of a case involving Gautam Adani, a prominent Indian industrialist. In a letter, Rep Lance Gooden urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to retain all records related to the investigation, suggesting political motivations.

Gooden argues the DOJ's focus on Adani, whose alleged offenses occurred entirely in India with no apparent harm to U.S. interests, indicates selective prosecution. Pointing out analogous cases, Gooden questioned the department's inaction against American companies involved in similar schemes.

Expressing concerns over international relations, Gooden advised deferring to Indian authorities and criticized the DOJ's timing, aligned with the outgoing Biden administration, as potentially disruptive to incoming governance. He urged cooperation to prevent straining U.S.-India relations and foster economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025