UN Experts Condemn Iran’s Death Sentence Against Kurdish Activist; Call for Immediate Reversal

A group of independent United Nations human rights experts has expressed grave concern over the Iranian Supreme Court's decision to uphold the death sentence against Ms. Pakhshan Azizi, a Kurdish activist and social worker. The experts called the sentence a blatant violation of international human rights law and urged Iranian authorities to revoke it immediately.

Ms. Azizi was arrested on August 4, 2023, in Tehran by Iranian Intelligence Services and held in solitary confinement in the notorious Ward 209 of Evin Prison for five months. On July 23, 2024, the Tehran Revolutionary Court sentenced her to death for “armed rebellion against the state (baghy)” and “membership of opposition groups.” She also received a four-year prison sentence for alleged ties to the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK).

The Iranian Supreme Court upheld her death sentence on January 8, 2025, sparking international condemnation.

Concerns Over Fair Trial and Torture Allegations

The UN experts highlighted that the charges against Ms. Azizi fail to meet the threshold of "most serious crimes" required under international law for imposing the death penalty.

“Her arrest and sentencing seem directly linked to her legitimate work as a social worker, particularly her efforts to support refugees in Iraq and Syria,” the experts stated.

Reports indicate that Ms. Azizi was subjected to psychological and physical torture during her detention to extract a forced confession. She was denied access to her family and legal representation of her choice, further violating her fair trial rights. Allegedly, members of her family were also temporarily detained and threatened with charges, apparently to coerce her into confessing.

“The use of torture and the denial of fair trial rights render her death sentence arbitrary and unlawful,” the experts emphasized.

Execution Trends and Discrimination Against Kurdish Activists

The UN experts expressed alarm over Iran’s rising execution rates, noting that over 900 executions were recorded in 2024, with a disturbing increase in the execution of women. They also condemned the targeting of Kurdish women activists, stating that Ms. Azizi’s prosecution reflects the systemic persecution faced by minority women in Iran.

“This case exemplifies the climate of fear that Iran seeks to create by punishing and silencing minority women activists through politically motivated charges,” the experts added.

International Call to Action

The experts urged Iranian authorities to immediately revoke Ms. Azizi’s death sentence, investigate allegations of torture, and ensure fair trial rights. They also called for an end to the harassment of women activists, particularly from minority communities.

The experts stressed the importance of compliance with international human rights law, reiterating that executions violating fundamental rights and freedoms must cease immediately.

The UN experts are actively engaging with the Iranian Government to address these concerns.

Background on UN Involvement

The United Nations has consistently condemned human rights violations in Iran, particularly concerning its use of capital punishment. Advocacy groups and international organizations have frequently highlighted the challenges faced by activists, women, and minorities in the country.

This case adds to growing scrutiny of Iran’s judicial practices, which critics say systematically suppress dissent and target marginalized communities.

Next Steps

As global pressure mounts, rights groups and international bodies are calling for urgent measures to safeguard Ms. Azizi’s life and ensure justice for her and other activists facing persecution.