Meta Under Scrutiny: Examining the Impact on Indian Democracy

In a growing controversy involving Meta, a parliamentary committee in India is poised to summon executives from the tech giant following recent claims by CEO Mark Zuckerberg about election outcomes during the pandemic. TMC MP Saket Gokhale expressed concerns regarding Meta's discontinuation of fact-checking and revised content guidelines.

Allegations have surfaced accusing Meta's platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, of spreading hate speech and exhibiting bias favoring certain political parties during India's elections. These claims are backed by various independent reviews highlighting the significant influence Meta has on electoral processes.

The panel, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, aims to hold Meta accountable for alleged misinformation. This move comes as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw countered Zuckerberg's statements about electoral losses, underlining the potential impacts on Indian democracy and calling for thorough oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)