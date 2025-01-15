Left Menu

Protests Erupt as Karad Faces Court in Extortion-Murder Case

Walmik Karad, linked to a sarpanch's murder, appeared in a Beed court amid ongoing protests by supporters demanding his release. Charged under MCOCA, Karad's arrest, believed to be tied to an extortion attempt on an energy company, has sparked tensions, resulting in a bandh and increased police presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:26 IST
  • India

Walmik Karad, embroiled in an extortion case related to the murder of a village leader, was presented in front of a Beed court as protests demanding his release persisted for another day. Supporters demonstrating included climbing structures like a mobile tower and a water tank, enforcing a strike across the region.

Karad, connected to Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, faces stringent charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and was detained for a 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday. Police sought further custody through an application to the MCOCA court, leading to his court appearance.

The murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh on December 9, following an alleged failed extortion scheme on a local windmill project, prompted Karad's arrest and the resulting mass protests despite district-wide prohibitory orders. An amplified police force, including Riot Control from regional areas, was deployed as tensions escalated, with demonstrations including road blockades and a self-immolation attempt by a supporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

