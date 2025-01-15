China and Sri Lanka Forge New Economic Ties
China and Sri Lanka have agreed to increase investment and strengthen economic cooperation. This follows meetings between China's President Xi Jinping and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Beijing, where 15 cooperation documents were signed, reflecting deepening ties between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:41 IST
- Country:
- China
China and Sri Lanka have taken significant steps towards deepening their economic collaboration, following a high-level meeting in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Sri Lanka's newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, with both leaders expressing a commitment to enhanced investment.
The discussions culminated in the signing of 15 cooperative agreements, solidifying a stronger economic partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement