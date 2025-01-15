India Promotes Investment in Mining and Critical Minerals at Future Minerals Forum 2025 in Riyadh

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, participated in the Ministerial Round Table of the Future Minerals Forum 2025, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 14 January 2025. Hosted by Saudi Arabia, the round table discussed crucial topics such as supply chain development in critical minerals, value creation opportunities, and sustainable mining practices.

In his address, Shri Reddy emphasized India's commitment to securing critical minerals essential for clean energy systems, aligning with the country’s ambitious renewable energy targets. He underlined India's potential for value addition across the mining supply chain, highlighting its capacity to create prosperity and sustainable growth.

Inviting global investors, Shri Reddy showcased India’s vast mining sector opportunities and encouraged partnerships to enhance technological and financial collaboration.

Bilateral and Multilateral Engagements

On the sidelines of the forum, Shri Reddy held a productive meeting with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Mr. Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, focusing on enhancing bilateral trade and investment in the mining and minerals sector.

Shri Reddy also engaged in discussions with ministers from Brazil, Italy, and Morocco, exploring avenues for economic and technical cooperation, particularly in minerals and value-added processes. These interactions reinforced India’s role as a key player in the global minerals ecosystem.

Participation at the Future Minerals Forum

Shri Reddy attended the inaugural session of the Future Minerals Forum at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre, where global companies and partner nations showcased advancements in mining and technology. The Union Minister visited the India Pavilion, set up by the Ministry of Mines with participation from key stakeholders such as Coal India Limited, Geological Survey of India (GSI), NMDC Limited, National Aluminium Company (NALCO), and Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL).

Key Takeaways and Initiatives

Focus on Critical Minerals: Recognizing the growing demand for rare earths and strategic resources like lithium, cobalt, and nickel, India reiterated its intention to strengthen global partnerships to build sustainable supply chains.

Collaborative Opportunities: Discussions during the event highlighted opportunities for joint ventures, technology sharing, and skill development in the mining sector.

Support from Indian Diaspora: Shri Reddy interacted with the local Indian community, emphasizing their role in fostering bilateral relations and promoting India’s interests globally.

Strategic Visit to Strengthen India-Saudi Ties

Shri Reddy's visit underscores India’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other participating nations in the mining sector. It also aligns with India’s broader strategy to achieve sustainable energy goals while fostering economic development through resource value addition and global collaboration.

The Future Minerals Forum 2025 has provided a significant platform to position India as a key investment destination and global partner in the evolving landscape of critical minerals and sustainable mining.