Left Menu

Supreme Court Clears Mayawati in Elephant Statue Fund Controversy

The Supreme Court has dismissed a long-standing petition against Mayawati, filed in 2009, concerning the use of over Rs 2,000 crore from Uttar Pradesh's budget for installing elephant statues and memorials during her term as chief minister. The court noted that the petition's issues had become obsolete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:42 IST
Supreme Court Clears Mayawati in Elephant Statue Fund Controversy
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant relief for BSP leader Mayawati, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an old petition challenging her use of public funds for personal glorification while serving as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The petition dated back to 2009 and alleged that over Rs 2,000 crore was spent from the state's budget on elephant statues and Mayawati's likenesses.

The bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma concluded that most of the petition's requests were irrelevant now, noting the Election Commission's existing guidelines and the completion of the statue installations.

Mayawati defended the spending by asserting it represented the people's will and was constitutionally approved. Citing similar actions by previous governments and referencing other state-funded statues, she argued the installations were politically motivated criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025