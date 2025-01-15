Arrests Made in Alleged Birthday Party Assault Case

Authorities have detained two young men for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl, which reportedly took place at a guest house during a birthday celebration. The incident occurred Sunday night when the victim left home to celebrate a friend's birthday without parental consent.

As reported, the main accused, identified as Avinash, engaged in the assault after the survivor's companion, Anshu, left the party. The survivor, who is a Class 8 student, returned home the following day and revealed the incident to her family, prompting them to contact the police.

Both suspects, around 20 years old, were apprehended on Wednesday. Avinash, residing in Gandhi Nagar, and Anshu from Shivji Park, have confessed during interrogation and are scheduled to face court proceedings on Thursday, according to a senior police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)