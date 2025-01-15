Dr Jitendra Singh Interacts with Senior Kenyan Civil Servants on Governance and Transformation

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh hosted a high-level interaction with senior civil servants from Kenya, led by Attorney General Ms Dorcas Agik Abuya Oduor, during the Special Capacity Building Programme on Leadership & National Transformation for Senior Civil Servants of Kenya. The event was organized by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Dr. Singh emphasized the deep historical ties between India and Kenya, rooted in shared colonial experiences that shaped their political and administrative systems. He highlighted the shared commitment of both nations to democratic values, transparency, and good governance, laying the foundation for enhanced collaboration.

Maritime and Environmental Collaboration

Addressing maritime challenges and environmental concerns, Dr. Singh underscored the need for sustainable solutions. He pointed out that the two nations can leverage each other’s strengths to address pressing global and regional issues.

Building on Bilateral Ties

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2016 state visit to Kenya, Dr. Singh mentioned the agreements signed in defense, trade, and developmental assistance, which have added momentum to bilateral relations.

The Minister also noted that the NCGG has trained over 5,000 civil servants from countries across Asia and Africa, including Kenya, fostering cross-border administrative excellence.

Reform, Perform, Transform: India’s Success Stories

Dr. Singh elaborated on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Reform, Perform, Transform,’ citing landmark initiatives:

Swachh Bharat Campaign: Over ₹2,326 crores generated by disposing of redundant office waste.

Karmayogi Mission: Focused on administrative reforms and capacity building.

Next-Gen Grievance Redressal: Introduction of CPGRAMS and a Human Desk Setup for personalized feedback collection, setting new benchmarks in governance.

Recognition of Kenyan Contributions

Dr. Singh highlighted the contributions of the Kenyan diaspora of Indian origin, recognized during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Five distinguished Kenyans of Indian descent, including Mr. Manilal Premchand Chandaria and the late Dr. FRS De Souza, were honored for their impactful work.

Kenyan Delegation’s Perspective

Attorney General Ms. Dorcas Agik Abuya Oduor expressed her gratitude for India's unwavering support in capacity building and governance training. She praised the NCGG’s initiatives, which have provided Kenyan civil servants with invaluable insights.

Some Kenyan officials shared personal anecdotes of studying in Indian universities in Punjab, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. They spoke of their deep affection for Indian culture, particularly cinema, which has significantly influenced their lives.

Commitment to Strengthened Cooperation

Dr. Jitendra Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to fostering bilateral ties with Kenya. He described the capacity-building programme as a landmark in bilateral relations, promoting mutual understanding and collaboration.

“The cross-cultural understanding and collaboration among civil servants of both nations is a fruitful investment that will plant the seeds of transparent and efficient governance in both countries,” said Dr. Singh.

Future Prospects

The event marks a pivotal moment in India-Kenya relations, laying the groundwork for joint initiatives in governance, capacity building, and sustainable development. With mutual respect and shared knowledge, the two nations aim to create a future built on effective governance and collaborative progress.

Dr. Surendra Kumar Bagde, IAS, Director General of NCGG, provided insights into the program’s broader objectives and its transformative impact on governance practices.