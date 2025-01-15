Left Menu

Justice Served: Bombay High Court Mandates Full Compensation for Medical Negligence

The Bombay High Court directed the Thane Municipal Corporation to fully compensate a boy who lost his leg due to medical negligence, emphasizing the importance of upholding human rights. The court mandated the immediate payment of the pending Rs 10 lakh compensation, along with 12.5% interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:31 IST
Justice Served: Bombay High Court Mandates Full Compensation for Medical Negligence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has taken a firm stand on human rights in medical negligence cases. This week, it ordered the Thane Municipal Corporation to resolve a long-standing compensation issue dating back to 2010.

The case involves Mohammed Shehjan Shaikh, a boy who suffered the loss of his leg due to malpractice at a civic-run hospital. The court directed the TMC to pay an outstanding Rs 10 lakh as part of a compensation package initially set at Rs 15 lakh.

Highlighting the importance of accountability in medical institutions, the bench insisted on immediate action and interest payment, calling for systemic changes to prevent future occurrences of such negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025