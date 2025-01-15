Justice Served: Bombay High Court Mandates Full Compensation for Medical Negligence

The Bombay High Court has taken a firm stand on human rights in medical negligence cases. This week, it ordered the Thane Municipal Corporation to resolve a long-standing compensation issue dating back to 2010.

The case involves Mohammed Shehjan Shaikh, a boy who suffered the loss of his leg due to malpractice at a civic-run hospital. The court directed the TMC to pay an outstanding Rs 10 lakh as part of a compensation package initially set at Rs 15 lakh.

Highlighting the importance of accountability in medical institutions, the bench insisted on immediate action and interest payment, calling for systemic changes to prevent future occurrences of such negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)