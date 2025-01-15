Justice Served: Bombay High Court Mandates Full Compensation for Medical Negligence
The Bombay High Court directed the Thane Municipal Corporation to fully compensate a boy who lost his leg due to medical negligence, emphasizing the importance of upholding human rights. The court mandated the immediate payment of the pending Rs 10 lakh compensation, along with 12.5% interest.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has taken a firm stand on human rights in medical negligence cases. This week, it ordered the Thane Municipal Corporation to resolve a long-standing compensation issue dating back to 2010.
The case involves Mohammed Shehjan Shaikh, a boy who suffered the loss of his leg due to malpractice at a civic-run hospital. The court directed the TMC to pay an outstanding Rs 10 lakh as part of a compensation package initially set at Rs 15 lakh.
Highlighting the importance of accountability in medical institutions, the bench insisted on immediate action and interest payment, calling for systemic changes to prevent future occurrences of such negligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Experts Urge Accountability for Israel’s Violations of International Law Amid Gaza Crisis
BJP Launches 'Justice Rally' to Demand Accountability in Student Assault Case
BJP Demands Accountability: Standoff at Delhi Assembly
UN Report Alleges Systematic Targeting of Gaza Hospitals, Calls for Accountability for War Crimes
Fake Identity Fiasco: Man Poses as Human Rights Commission Chairman