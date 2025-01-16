Left Menu

US Lifts Cold War Sanctions on Indian Entities Amid Strengthening Partnerships

Days before the transition to the Trump administration, the US lifted sanctions on three Indian entities to strengthen Indo-US cooperation. The move facilitates collaboration in energy, research, and technology, while simultaneously adding 11 Chinese entities to the Entity List due to national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 02:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move just before the Trump administration takes office, the Biden administration has lifted long-standing sanctions on three notable Indian entities: Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center, and Bhabha Atomic Research Center. This decision aims to enhance US foreign policy goals by easing barriers to cooperation in advanced energy sectors, encompassing joint research and development as well as science and technology partnerships, as noted by the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

While removing sanctions on Indian entities, the BIS concurrently placed 11 Chinese entities on the Entity List, citing activities counterproductive to US national security and foreign policy. The US and India remain dedicated to fostering peaceful nuclear collaboration and associated R&D, bolstering the scientific and technological advancements that benefit both nations and their partners globally, according to the BIS.

Alan F. Estevez, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, emphasized that the Entity List serves as a formidable mechanism to influence global cooperation and US national security effectively. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Borman highlighted that this removal of sanctions on Indian firms would strengthen cooperative efforts between the US and India to build more robust critical mineral and clean energy supply chains, supporting the overarching ambitions of the US-India partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

