Left Menu

Ceasefire Accord and Hostage Release Spark Jubilation Amid Strikes in Gaza

Israel intensified strikes on Gaza following a newly announced ceasefire deal with Hamas, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. The six-week ceasefire includes the phased release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Despite celebrations, ongoing strikes raise concerns over the ceasefire's full implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 07:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 07:28 IST
Ceasefire Accord and Hostage Release Spark Jubilation Amid Strikes in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel intensified airstrikes on Gaza just hours after announcing a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, igniting concerns amid celebrations in both Israel and Gaza over the truce agreement.

Negotiated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., the complex ceasefire deal aims to end over a year of bloodshed in the region, proposing a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza along with the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Despite the ceasefire announcement, Israeli bombardment continued, with 32 more casualties reported. Mediators are urging restraint from both parties to ensure the truce takes effect smoothly by Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025