Ceasefire Accord and Hostage Release Spark Jubilation Amid Strikes in Gaza
Israel intensified strikes on Gaza following a newly announced ceasefire deal with Hamas, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. The six-week ceasefire includes the phased release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Despite celebrations, ongoing strikes raise concerns over the ceasefire's full implementation.
Israel intensified airstrikes on Gaza just hours after announcing a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, igniting concerns amid celebrations in both Israel and Gaza over the truce agreement.
Negotiated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., the complex ceasefire deal aims to end over a year of bloodshed in the region, proposing a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza along with the exchange of hostages and prisoners.
Despite the ceasefire announcement, Israeli bombardment continued, with 32 more casualties reported. Mediators are urging restraint from both parties to ensure the truce takes effect smoothly by Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
