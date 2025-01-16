Maharashtra's New Chapter: Bombay High Court Expansion

The Maharashtra government has committed to transferring 5.25 acres of land by January 31, 2025, for the construction of a new Bombay High Court complex in Bandra, Mumbai, according to a declaration made to the Supreme Court on Thursday.

This latest tranche follows the October 2024 handover of 4.39 acres. The state assures that encroachments on the new plot have been cleared, and preparatory steps for the handover are underway, as confirmed by Advocate General Birendra Saraf.

Spearheading this strategic expansion, a ceremony marking the project's commencement took place on September 23, 2024. The new facility is set to include advanced courtrooms and other amenities, addressing longstanding issues of safety and space at the existing site.

