Maharashtra's New Chapter: Bombay High Court Expansion
The Maharashtra government plans to hand over 5.25 acres of land by January 31, 2025, for the new Bombay High Court building in Bandra. Construction is progressing, with the first tranche of land already transferred. The new complex will address safety and space concerns, improving facilities for the court's operations.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has committed to transferring 5.25 acres of land by January 31, 2025, for the construction of a new Bombay High Court complex in Bandra, Mumbai, according to a declaration made to the Supreme Court on Thursday.
This latest tranche follows the October 2024 handover of 4.39 acres. The state assures that encroachments on the new plot have been cleared, and preparatory steps for the handover are underway, as confirmed by Advocate General Birendra Saraf.
Spearheading this strategic expansion, a ceremony marking the project's commencement took place on September 23, 2024. The new facility is set to include advanced courtrooms and other amenities, addressing longstanding issues of safety and space at the existing site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fire Erupts in Bandra Slum Leaving 20 Hutments Gutted
Blaze in Bandra: Quick Response Saves Lives
Visuals of intruder at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra apartment building traced at 6th floor, star lives on 12th floor: police sources.
Mystery Intruder in Bandra: Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed
Stars React to Knife Attack on Saif Ali Khan in Bandra