China’s Shenzhou-20: A New Phase in Space Exploration

China is gearing up for the launch of its Shenzhou-20 mission, scheduled for Thursday at 5:17 p.m. local time (0917 GMT), according to state media reports on Wednesday.

The mission aims to complete the in-orbit rotation with the current Shenzhou-19 crew, who are set to return to the Dongfeng landing site on April 29. Astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie will be aboard, as announced at a CCTV-broadcast press conference.

During their mission, the astronauts will carry out scientific experiments, install a space debris protection device, and manage recovery tasks. The mission will also include the transportation of zebrafish, planarians, and streptomyces for life science research, enhancing our understanding of biological processes in space.

(With inputs from agencies.)