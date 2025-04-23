Left Menu

New York Celebrates Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centennial Day

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared April 24 as 'Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centennial Celebration Day'. The proclamation, recognizing the humanitarian contributions of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, was presented to the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council. The declaration honors the enduring legacy and compassionate service of his followers worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-04-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 08:06 IST
New York Celebrates Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centennial Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has officially designated April 24 as 'Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centennial Celebration Day'. This announcement was made at a special event held in City Hall, attended by representatives of the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council and key figures from the Mayor's office.

The proclamation acknowledges the profound humanitarian impact of the work inspired by Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Mayor Adams highlighted the spiritual leader's community services which uplift lives locally in New York and globally. His statement also reaffirmed the administration's commitment to respect and inclusivity.

At the event, Deputy Commissioner Dilip Chauhan emphasized the continuation of Sri Sathya Sai Baba's mission of selfless service, which extends beyond cultural and geographical boundaries. The Centennial celebration coincides with ongoing efforts by followers worldwide to promote the philosophy of 'Love All, Serve All'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025