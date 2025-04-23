New York Celebrates Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centennial Day

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has officially designated April 24 as 'Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centennial Celebration Day'. This announcement was made at a special event held in City Hall, attended by representatives of the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council and key figures from the Mayor's office.

The proclamation acknowledges the profound humanitarian impact of the work inspired by Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Mayor Adams highlighted the spiritual leader's community services which uplift lives locally in New York and globally. His statement also reaffirmed the administration's commitment to respect and inclusivity.

At the event, Deputy Commissioner Dilip Chauhan emphasized the continuation of Sri Sathya Sai Baba's mission of selfless service, which extends beyond cultural and geographical boundaries. The Centennial celebration coincides with ongoing efforts by followers worldwide to promote the philosophy of 'Love All, Serve All'.

