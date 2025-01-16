British MP Pleads Guilty to Assault in Street Altercation
British lawmaker Mike Amesbury admitted to common assault after a street altercation where he struck a passerby. Video evidence led to his suspension from the Labour Party. He pleaded guilty in Chester Magistrates' Court, citing feeling threatened after a night out as justification for his actions.
British lawmaker Mike Amesbury has pleaded guilty to charges of common assault following a street incident where he punched a passerby. The incident, captured on CCTV, resulted in Amesbury's suspension from the governing Labour Party.
Amesbury, who represents Runcorn and Helsby in northwest England, claimed he felt threatened during the altercation, which occurred after an evening out with friends.
He appeared at Chester Magistrates' Court, admitting guilt and accepting responsibility for the attack, which involved multiple blows after the victim was knocked to the ground.
