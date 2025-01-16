Court to Decide Fate of Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Ex-BJP MP

A court is expected to rule on April 15 about whether to accept a police closure report concerning a sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against former WFI chief and ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. This decision follows adjournment after the judge was absent due to leave.

During prior proceedings, the minor wrestler expressed her satisfaction with the police investigation and did not oppose the closure report. Initially, the police recommended dropping POCSO Act charges against Singh, while seeking cancellation of the minor's complaint due to lack of evidence.

The case took a turn when the wrestler's father confessed that his original claim of harassment against Singh was fabricated. Singh has denied all allegations, and the court's upcoming decision will determine whether the closure report stands or further investigation is necessary.

