Left Menu

Court to Decide Fate of Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Ex-BJP MP

A court will decide on April 15 whether to accept the police closure report of a sexual harassment complaint against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The case, initially filed by a minor wrestler, has been complicated by her father's admission of false claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:53 IST
Court to Decide Fate of Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Ex-BJP MP
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A court is expected to rule on April 15 about whether to accept a police closure report concerning a sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against former WFI chief and ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. This decision follows adjournment after the judge was absent due to leave.

During prior proceedings, the minor wrestler expressed her satisfaction with the police investigation and did not oppose the closure report. Initially, the police recommended dropping POCSO Act charges against Singh, while seeking cancellation of the minor's complaint due to lack of evidence.

The case took a turn when the wrestler's father confessed that his original claim of harassment against Singh was fabricated. Singh has denied all allegations, and the court's upcoming decision will determine whether the closure report stands or further investigation is necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025