India Boosts Naval Defence: MoD Signs ₹2,960 Crore Deal with Bharat Dynamics Limited for MRSAM Supply

In a move to enhance the Indian Navy's combat readiness and bolster indigenous defence manufacturing, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM) systems. The deal, worth approximately ₹2,960 crore, was formalized in New Delhi on January 16, 2025, in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The MRSAM system, a state-of-the-art weapon designed for naval applications, is already deployed onboard several Indian naval ships and is slated to be a key component in future acquisitions. Known for its precision and reliability, the MRSAM provides the Navy with a robust capability to defend against aerial threats, including enemy aircraft and missiles.

The system has been developed in collaboration with international and domestic partners, reflecting India’s push for cutting-edge technology in its defence arsenal.

Advancing ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in Defence

Aligned with the government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India), the contract falls under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category and features a high percentage of indigenous content. This deal not only strengthens India’s defence sector but also promotes local manufacturing and technology development.

“By awarding this contract to Bharat Dynamics Limited, we are not only enhancing our naval capabilities but also reinforcing our commitment to building an indigenous defence ecosystem,” said an official from the Ministry of Defence.

Economic and Employment Impact

The project is expected to generate approximately 3.5 lakh mandays of employment, benefiting the defence industry and involving numerous Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This initiative is expected to have a cascading effect on the Indian economy, fostering innovation and skill development within the defence sector.

Future Prospects for the Navy

The MRSAM systems are planned to be integrated into most future naval platforms, ensuring the Indian Navy maintains a technological edge in modern warfare. The acquisition underscores India’s focus on equipping its armed forces with advanced, domestically produced systems to address evolving security challenges.

A Landmark Achievement for BDL

For Bharat Dynamics Limited, this contract reinforces its position as a key player in India's defence manufacturing landscape. The collaboration highlights BDL’s ability to deliver world-class defence solutions and supports its vision to expand its capabilities further.

Looking Ahead

The MoD-BDL partnership reflects India’s growing emphasis on self-reliance and indigenous innovation in defence. As the nation continues to strengthen its military capabilities, deals like this set a precedent for future collaborations aimed at building a secure and technologically advanced defence infrastructure.

