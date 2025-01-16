Left Menu

West Bengal on Edge: Police Prepares for Fourfold Response

West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar warns of a fourfold response if police face gunfire. This follows an attack on police by undertrial prisoners in Uttar Dinajpur. The police are intensifying efforts to capture the escapees, while the DGP's remarks have sparked mixed reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:22 IST
West Bengal on Edge: Police Prepares for Fourfold Response
police response Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a recent attack on police officers, West Bengal's DGP Rajeev Kumar issued a stern warning, asserting that the force will respond with increased vigor if fired upon. The incident, which took place near Panjipara in Goalpokhar, involved two prisoners overpowering officers and fleeing with their weapons.

The injured officers are recovering in Siliguri, with DGP Kumar personally visiting them and inspecting the attack site. An intense manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the escapees, including a murder suspect. Efforts have been bolstered by enhanced police checkpoints throughout the district.

While Kumar's remarks aim to boost police morale, the opposition criticized them as mere rhetoric. BJP leader Jagannath Chattopadhyay called for action over bold claims. Meanwhile, a separate incident in Domkal, Murshidabad, left another officer injured during a police operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025