West Bengal on Edge: Police Prepares for Fourfold Response
West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar warns of a fourfold response if police face gunfire. This follows an attack on police by undertrial prisoners in Uttar Dinajpur. The police are intensifying efforts to capture the escapees, while the DGP's remarks have sparked mixed reactions.
In response to a recent attack on police officers, West Bengal's DGP Rajeev Kumar issued a stern warning, asserting that the force will respond with increased vigor if fired upon. The incident, which took place near Panjipara in Goalpokhar, involved two prisoners overpowering officers and fleeing with their weapons.
The injured officers are recovering in Siliguri, with DGP Kumar personally visiting them and inspecting the attack site. An intense manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the escapees, including a murder suspect. Efforts have been bolstered by enhanced police checkpoints throughout the district.
While Kumar's remarks aim to boost police morale, the opposition criticized them as mere rhetoric. BJP leader Jagannath Chattopadhyay called for action over bold claims. Meanwhile, a separate incident in Domkal, Murshidabad, left another officer injured during a police operation.
