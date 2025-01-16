Supreme Court Upholds BCI Chairman's Uncontested Rajya Sabha Election
The Supreme Court has rejected a plea against Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra's election to Rajya Sabha. The plea, dismissed by Delhi High Court and challenged by Amit Kumar Diwakar, claimed Mishra cannot hold dual positions. The Supreme Court upheld the election and canceled the imposed fine.
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday dismissed a plea questioning the legitimacy of Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra's election to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.
Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh upheld the Delhi High Court's October 7, 2024 order, which also rejected the plea brought by advocate Amit Kumar Diwakar. The Delhi court initially imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on Diwakar for his petition.
The top court, however, annulled the fine while advising Diwakar against filing frivolous petitions in the future.
