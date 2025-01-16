Supreme Court Upholds BCI Chairman's Uncontested Rajya Sabha Election

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday dismissed a plea questioning the legitimacy of Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra's election to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh upheld the Delhi High Court's October 7, 2024 order, which also rejected the plea brought by advocate Amit Kumar Diwakar. The Delhi court initially imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on Diwakar for his petition.

The top court, however, annulled the fine while advising Diwakar against filing frivolous petitions in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)