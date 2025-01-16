Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds BCI Chairman's Uncontested Rajya Sabha Election

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea against Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra's election to Rajya Sabha. The plea, dismissed by Delhi High Court and challenged by Amit Kumar Diwakar, claimed Mishra cannot hold dual positions. The Supreme Court upheld the election and canceled the imposed fine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday dismissed a plea questioning the legitimacy of Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra's election to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh upheld the Delhi High Court's October 7, 2024 order, which also rejected the plea brought by advocate Amit Kumar Diwakar. The Delhi court initially imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on Diwakar for his petition.

The top court, however, annulled the fine while advising Diwakar against filing frivolous petitions in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

