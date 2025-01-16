Jharkhand Minister Deepak Birua's Push for Transparent Land Services

Jharkhand's Land and Revenue Minister, Deepak Birua, has initiated a significant push for improved transparency in land-related services by urging the inclusion of such tasks under the right-to-service law. During a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners and departmental secretaries, Birua highlighted the necessity for timely completion of these services to enhance public convenience and boost revenue.

The minister proposed a barcode system that would enable residents to download land receipts via mobile devices, eliminating the need for multiple office visits. This advancement aims to streamline administrative processes and address public inconvenience currently experienced in obtaining land receipts.

Additionally, Birua acknowledged a proposal from Chaibasa's commissioner to collect outstanding dues from companies in Jamshedpur, which could significantly increase the state's revenue. He also raised concerns about encroachments along the Harmu river, urging prompt action to safeguard the river and prevent further harm.

