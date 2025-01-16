Congress Challenges Judicial Review of Places of Worship Act

The Congress party has entered the legal fray over the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, requesting the Supreme Court to dismiss challenges against the legislation. The Congress argues these challenges are attempts to erode secularism in the country.

Filed by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, the application underscores that the Act is a key component of India's secular principles, reflecting the popular mandate from the 1991 elections. It was during that period that the Congress, in collaboration with the Janata Dal, held the legislative majority.

The Congress further stresses that the Act is inclusive, dismissing allegations of preferential treatment for specific religious communities. Meanwhile, other parties, including some Hindu organizations and political figures like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, have voiced their support or filed separate legal motions related to the Act.

