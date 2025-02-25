Debating One Nation, One Election: Pros, Cons, and Legal Challenges

The debate over simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls, commonly dubbed 'one nation one election' (ONOE), gained momentum as former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit advocated for a phased approach. During the Joint Committee of Parliament meeting on Tuesday, Lalit shared that implementing the proposal in one go might not be feasible.

Though Lalit lauded the concept as beneficial, he noted potential legal challenges. Concerns were also raised about its impact on democracy, federalism, and the constitutional structure. Meanwhile, Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi assured the committee that the proposed law aligns with the Constitution's basic principles.

However, opposition voices, including Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, argued that the idea could undermine democratic integrity. As discussions continue, various stakeholders, experts, and members of the ruling and opposition parties continue to weigh in with contrasting views on the proposed electoral reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)