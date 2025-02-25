Left Menu

Debating One Nation, One Election: Pros, Cons, and Legal Challenges

Former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit suggests a phased rollout of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls. While some praise the concept, others, including opposition leaders, criticize it for potentially undermining democratic principles. Discussions are ongoing in the Joint Committee of Parliament examining the proposed 'one nation one election' bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:43 IST
Debating One Nation, One Election: Pros, Cons, and Legal Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The debate over simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls, commonly dubbed 'one nation one election' (ONOE), gained momentum as former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit advocated for a phased approach. During the Joint Committee of Parliament meeting on Tuesday, Lalit shared that implementing the proposal in one go might not be feasible.

Though Lalit lauded the concept as beneficial, he noted potential legal challenges. Concerns were also raised about its impact on democracy, federalism, and the constitutional structure. Meanwhile, Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi assured the committee that the proposed law aligns with the Constitution's basic principles.

However, opposition voices, including Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, argued that the idea could undermine democratic integrity. As discussions continue, various stakeholders, experts, and members of the ruling and opposition parties continue to weigh in with contrasting views on the proposed electoral reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025