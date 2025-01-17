Satellite Images Reveal Gaza's Devastation Amidst Israel-Hamas War
The Israel-Hamas war has severely impacted the Gaza Strip, with satellite images depicting widespread destruction. A proposed buffer zone by Israel has sparked international objections, potentially seizing a portion of Gaza. The conflict has displaced many Palestinians, as relief agencies assess the significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.
The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has left a deep scar on the Gaza Strip, with satellite imagery unveiling the extensive damage in the region. According to experts, nearly 59.8% of buildings in Gaza have been affected since the escalation began.
One major point of contention is Israel's proposed buffer zone, which could see 60 square kilometers taken from Gaza. This has prompted international opposition as Palestinians envision the strip as part of their future state.
With substantial destruction in Gaza City, thousands have been forced to relocate southward. Relief agencies continue to evaluate the impact, as local health bodies report over 46,000 fatalities, predominantly women and children, in the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
