Navi Mumbai Heist: Police Crack Down on Serial Burglar

The Navi Mumbai police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting a 41-year-old man connected to at least seven burglaries, recovering valuables estimated at Rs 60 lakh, an official stated on Friday.

The accused, Asif Jahir Shaikh, allegedly executed several house break-ins in the Airoli, Rabale, and Vashi areas during November and December last year, according to the police. He was apprehended recently from Gulbarga in Karnataka. Gold and silver ornaments along with Rs 16 lakh in cash, totaling around Rs 60 lakh in recovered valuables, were seized from Shaikh, as per the report.

Further investigations revealed that Shaikh, a resident of Mumbra, used motorcycles with fabricated number plates for his illicit activities. He is also involved in another case registered in Gulbarga, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)