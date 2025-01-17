UN Special Rapporteur Urges Türkiye to End Unjust Detention of Human Rights Defenders

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, has voiced grave concern over the continued detention of nine prominent human rights defenders and lawyers in Türkiye, who were arrested and convicted on politically motivated terrorism-related charges in connection with their peaceful advocacy work.

“I find it deeply troubling that Türkiye continues to use counter-terrorism laws to target and silence human rights defenders who challenge government policies. These individuals have been sentenced to long prison terms, violating Türkiye’s international human rights obligations,” Lawlor said.

The Defenders and Their Trials

The nine individuals, including members of the Progressive Lawyers’ Association (Çağdaş Hukukçular Derneği - ÇHD), were involved in representing victims of police violence, torture, and individuals prosecuted for expressing political opinions. Eight of them were arrested between 2018 and 2019, and charged with “membership of a terrorist organisation.” Two also faced charges for “propaganda for a terrorist organisation.” They were sentenced to prison terms of up to 13 years following a trial, known as the ÇHD II trial, which failed to meet international standards for fairness and due process.

Defendants: Barkin Timtik, Aytaç Ünsal, Özgür Yılmaz, Behiç Aşçı, Engin Gökoğlu, Süleyman Gökten, Selçuk Kozağaçlı, Oya Aslan

Sentences: The Turkish Supreme Court upheld their convictions in 2020 under the Turkish Anti-Terror Code. Oya Aslan was tried separately and sentenced to 11 years in 2022, with her sentence confirmed by a regional court in November 2024.

Another defendant, Turan Canpolat, a lawyer with the Malatya Bar Association, was arrested in 2016. His conviction, which was based on allegedly fabricated evidence from his client, led to a 10-year sentence for links to the Gülen Movement, which Türkiye blames for the 2016 coup attempt.

Human Rights Violations and Solitary Confinement

All nine human rights defenders are currently detained in high-security, closed prisons. Lawlor called their imprisonment an “outrage,” noting that the defenders are being held in high-security conditions despite their histories of peaceful human rights work.

Of particular concern is the case of Turan Canpolat, who has been held in solitary confinement for nearly three years, despite no formal disciplinary orders being issued. Lawlor described this as a deeply troubling development, highlighting the harsh conditions faced by detainees.

Urgent Call for Justice

Lawlor emphasized the importance of Türkiye adhering to international human rights standards, particularly regarding fair trials and the humane treatment of detainees. She called for an immediate review of the cases of these nine defenders and for an end to their prolonged detention, urging the Turkish government to ensure that detainees are not subjected to ill-treatment.

"I strongly urge the Turkish Government to uphold international human rights law and ensure that these defenders are granted a fair hearing in their appeals to higher courts," Lawlor said. "I am ready to discuss this issue further with Turkish authorities to seek a resolution that respects the rights of these defenders and ensures justice."

The ongoing detention of these defenders remains a significant point of concern for human rights advocates worldwide, with calls for Türkiye to uphold its commitments under international law and respect the rights of those fighting for justice and democracy.