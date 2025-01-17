China Denies Data Collection Claims Amid Privacy Concerns
The Chinese government asserted it has never and will never compel companies or individuals to collect data in violation of the law. This statement comes after six Chinese firms, including TikTok and Shein, were accused by Austrian group Noyb of illegally transferring EU user data to China.
The Chinese government has firmly stated that it has neither required nor will require companies or individuals to collect data in any manner that breaches the law, according to the country's foreign ministry.
This declaration was made in response to a privacy complaint lodged by the Austrian advocacy group Noyb, implicating six Chinese companies, including tech giants TikTok, Shein, and Xiaomi.
These companies have been accused of unjustly transferring European Union user data to China, sparking a debate over data privacy and international regulatory compliance.
