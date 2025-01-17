Left Menu

Crackdown on Dissent: Navalny's Lawyers Jailed in Russia

Three lawyers associated with Alexei Navalny were sentenced to prison in Russia as part of a broader Kremlin effort to suppress dissent. Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Alexei Liptsen received terms ranging from 3 1/2 to five years on charges linked to alleged extremist activities.

Petushki | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a stark demonstration of the Kremlin's persistent crackdown on political dissent, three lawyers who previously represented the deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were sentenced to prison on Friday.

Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Alexei Liptsen were handed prison terms ranging from 3 1/2 to five years. The charges relate to alleged involvement with extremist groups, accusations authorities used to suppress Navalny's networks.

The trial and subsequent sentencing are widely perceived as efforts to intimidate other defense lawyers from engaging in politically charged cases, as the dissent in the country continues to be stifled since Navalny's imprisonment and subsequent death.

