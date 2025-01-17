Israel's Security Cabinet Faces Crucial Decision on Hostage Deal and Ceasefire

Israel's security cabinet convened on Friday to deliberate on a critical deal that may see the release of dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza, potentially pausing a 15-month-long conflict.

The agreement, announced by US President Joe Biden and Qatar, aims to secure the release of hostages and dial back the war that has unsettled the Middle East and sparked global protests.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's office indicated possible last-minute hurdles, though a pre-dawn statement suggested the deal would soon be put to a cabinet vote.

