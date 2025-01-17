Solar-Powered Mobile Training Units to Bridge Skill Gaps and Empower Underserved Communities

In a groundbreaking move to deliver skill development to underserved communities, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Ministry of Education, launched the Solar Community Hub Mobile Van Training Units at Kaushal Bhawan. This initiative represents a significant collaboration between the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Learning Links Foundation, Dell Technologies, and local stakeholders.

The Solar Community Hub Mobile Vans are state-of-the-art, solar-powered mobile training units designed to provide skilling opportunities to remote and underserved areas. Speaking at the launch event, Shri Jayant Chaudhary emphasized the transformative potential of the initiative.

“These mobile units exemplify innovation and inclusivity, taking education and skill development directly to the doorsteps of marginalized communities. By focusing on digital and financial literacy and emerging technologies, this program is a step toward building a digitally inclusive and skilled India,” he said.

The initiative aligns with India’s growing global prominence in future-ready technologies. Shri Chaudhary celebrated India’s ranking as second in the QS World Future Skills Index 2025, underscoring its leadership in artificial intelligence and green technologies.

Dell Technologies, a key partner, reiterated its commitment to positively impacting 1 billion lives by 2030 through initiatives like this, aimed at empowering communities and expanding access to digital resources.

Nationwide Deployment of Solar Hubs

The programme will deploy seven Solar Community Hubs in districts across Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. In FY25, the initiative will expand to seven additional districts, potentially benefiting over 5.8 million individuals, including youth, students, women, and veterans.

Equipped with cutting-edge tools like laptops, portable furniture, MiFi routers, GPS systems, panic buttons, and Bluetooth-enabled speakers, the hubs will offer training in:

Digital and financial literacy.

Technical skills and cybersecurity.

An introduction to Generative AI and emerging technologies.

Key Stakeholders and Vision for Growth

The launch event also featured Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, and Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD of NSDC International. Both leaders highlighted the role of the initiative in advancing the goals of the Skill India Mission, fostering public-private partnerships, and driving sustainable development.

Program Goals and Impact

The Solar Community Hubs aim to:

Provide accessible and quality skill development to marginalized communities.

Enhance digital literacy to reduce the digital divide.

Support the Skill India Mission by integrating advanced technology into skilling ecosystems.

About the Partners

: The premier public-private partnership enterprise under the MSDE, NSDC focuses on catalyzing private sector participation in skill development and aligning initiatives with India’s economic needs. Dell Technologies: Committed to driving digital transformation and inclusion, Dell Technologies leverages its technological expertise to support educational and community development programs.

This innovative collaboration signals a significant step forward in achieving a skilled, digitally empowered, and inclusive India, paving the way for long-term growth and prosperity.