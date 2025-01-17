Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Power Ministry Discusses RDSS and Vision for 2047

The Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Power convened in New Delhi yesterday evening, chaired by Shri Manohar Lal, the Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs. The meeting was attended by Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, the Minister of State for Power, and Members of Parliament (MPs) from various political parties representing both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to discuss the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), a key initiative aimed at transforming India's power distribution system. Shri Shashank Misra, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Power, presented an overview of the scheme's objectives and ongoing progress.

India's Power Sector Vision for 2047

During the meeting, Shri Manohar Lal emphasized the critical role of the power sector in realizing India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He highlighted the efforts being made to expand capacity to meet the increasing demand for electricity, as well as transmission infrastructure to ensure nationwide power distribution. The Minister proudly noted that every village in India has now been electrified, and that high-quality, stable power is being supplied across the country.

He further explained that, over the last decade, power availability has significantly improved. Urban areas now enjoy 23.4 hours of power daily, up from 22 hours, while rural areas have seen a remarkable increase from 12.5 hours to 22 hours. These efforts reflect the government's ongoing commitment to improving energy access and infrastructure across both urban and rural regions.

Smart Meter Implementation for Efficient Power Distribution

Shri Manohar Lal also touched upon the importance of smart meters, which are being installed across the country as part of the RDSS. He stated that the implementation of these meters would benefit both consumers and distribution companies by reducing billing errors, improving energy efficiency, and providing greater convenience to users. Smart meters are expected to significantly enhance the accuracy and transparency of electricity billing and consumption tracking.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement and Consumer Service

The Union Minister reiterated the government's commitment to continuous improvement in the power sector, especially concerning consumer services. He announced that regular meetings of consultative committees would be convened to foster discussions and ensure that consumer interests remain at the forefront of policy and implementation.

Strengthening Financial Sustainability of DISCOMs

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, the Minister of State for Power, underscored the significant role that the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) plays in enhancing service quality and building consumer trust in the power sector. He highlighted that the effective execution of RDSS projects would help strengthen the financial sustainability of Distribution Companies (DISCOMs), while ensuring that consumers receive reliable and high-quality electricity.

The Minister also emphasized the need for prompt project execution under the scheme, noting that meeting these timelines was crucial for achieving the objectives of RDSS and improving the overall performance of India's power distribution network.

Future Directions and Opportunities

The meeting concluded with a collective understanding of the progress made in the power sector and a shared commitment to meeting the challenges ahead. The discussions emphasized that, in addition to infrastructure development and financial sustainability, there is a growing need for innovation and technology integration to drive efficiency and meet the future energy needs of the nation.

As India moves forward with its power sector reforms, the government's focus on projects like RDSS will be pivotal in ensuring sustainable, efficient, and consumer-friendly electricity distribution systems.