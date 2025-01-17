Left Menu

Supreme Court Standoff: ED Under Scrutiny for 'Half-baked' Bail Reply

In a notable Supreme Court hearing, a law officer openly criticized the Enforcement Directorate for submitting an incomplete reply in a bail case, later attributing it to miscommunication. The incident revolves around Arun Pati Tripathi, linked to the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, with allegations of systemic corruption and illegal profiteering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:24 IST
Supreme Court Standoff: ED Under Scrutiny for 'Half-baked' Bail Reply
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising development at the Supreme Court, a law officer criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for filing a 'half-baked' response in a bail case, later describing it as a miscommunication and urging the court to move forward with proceedings.

The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, was hearing a plea from Arun Pati Tripathi, a telecom services officer. Tripathi is challenging an October 25, 2024, Chhattisgarh High Court decision that denied him bail in the highly-publicized Chhattisgarh liquor scam involving allegations of large-scale corruption and profiteering.

During the proceedings, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, admitted to procedural lapses and announced a departmental inquiry. He also refuted any negligence on the part of the advocate-on-record (AoR). The court has scheduled the next hearing for February 5, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025