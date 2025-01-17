Supreme Court Demands UP Government Action on Vanished Water Bodies

The Supreme Court has taken a strong stance against the Uttar Pradesh government for not complying with its orders to restore ponds and lakes that have vanished due to encroachment. On Friday, the court questioned the state's failure to implement measures for water body restoration, demanding immediate action.

In a directive from July 16, 2022, the court instructed the state's environment ministry secretary to establish a committee with senior officials from the Revenue and Environment departments and the State Pollution Control Board. The goal was to investigate grievances over water bodies, with particular attention to Bijnor district.

The court has now scheduled a hearing for January 27, requiring an affidavit from the environment department by January 24, detailing compliance efforts. Additionally, the committee is tasked with examining old revenue records, conducting site visits, and proposing restoration measures, with a report due by November 15, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)