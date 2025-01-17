Tragedy on Dwarka Expressway: Retired Police Officer Loses Life in Accident

A retired Delhi Police sub-inspector has lost his life in a tragic car accident on the Dwarka Expressway, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred Thursday night near the Qutub Vihar underpass when Hansraj, 63, from New Palam Vihar, collided with a highway divider.

The vehicle was discovered severely damaged and while the injured Hansraj was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital by a good Samaritan, he was pronounced dead on arrival. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)