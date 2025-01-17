Left Menu

Tragedy on Dwarka Expressway: Retired Police Officer Loses Life in Accident

Hansraj, a retired Delhi Police sub-inspector, died after his car collided with a divider on the Dwarka Expressway. The accident occurred near the Qutub Vihar underpass, and he succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to a hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:04 IST
Tragedy on Dwarka Expressway: Retired Police Officer Loses Life in Accident
accident
  • Country:
  • India

A retired Delhi Police sub-inspector has lost his life in a tragic car accident on the Dwarka Expressway, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred Thursday night near the Qutub Vihar underpass when Hansraj, 63, from New Palam Vihar, collided with a highway divider.

The vehicle was discovered severely damaged and while the injured Hansraj was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital by a good Samaritan, he was pronounced dead on arrival. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025