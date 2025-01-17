Tragedy on Dwarka Expressway: Retired Police Officer Loses Life in Accident
Hansraj, a retired Delhi Police sub-inspector, died after his car collided with a divider on the Dwarka Expressway. The accident occurred near the Qutub Vihar underpass, and he succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to a hospital. An investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A retired Delhi Police sub-inspector has lost his life in a tragic car accident on the Dwarka Expressway, officials confirmed.
The incident occurred Thursday night near the Qutub Vihar underpass when Hansraj, 63, from New Palam Vihar, collided with a highway divider.
The vehicle was discovered severely damaged and while the injured Hansraj was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital by a good Samaritan, he was pronounced dead on arrival. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swift Response Averts Tragedy at Tamil Nadu Hospital Fire
UN Report Alleges Systematic Targeting of Gaza Hospitals, Calls for Accountability for War Crimes
Tragic Demise of Dedicated Sub-Inspector During Morning Walk
Fortis Hospitals Mumbai Launches #FirstCallFortis for Emergency Preparedness
President Murmu Calls for Inclusive and Equitable Healthcare at KLE Cancer Hospital Inauguration