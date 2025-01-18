'Fire Camp' Heroes: Inmates' Unseen Battle Against Wildfires

Incarcerated firefighters are at the front lines of battling wildfires in California as part of the state's Fire Camp Program, despite facing issues with low pay. These inmates volunteer, undergo rigorous training and tests, and receive significantly lower wages compared to the state's minimum wage.

Anthony Pedro, once an incarcerated firefighter, has transitioned into a full-time firefighting career. He founded the Future Fire Academy to aid others with similar backgrounds. Meanwhile, advocacy groups, like the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, are organizing fundraisers to provide crucial supplies and support for these inmate crews.

While the use of such labor brings contentious debates about compensation and ethics, Pedro insists that the programs are voluntary, with inmates like him finding a path to rehabilitation. As wildfires rage on, these 'Fire Camp' heroes remain an essential, if underappreciated, part of firefighting efforts.

