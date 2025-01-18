Left Menu

'Fire Camp' Heroes: Inmates' Unseen Battle Against Wildfires

Incarcerated firefighters, part of California's Fire Camp Program, play a crucial role in battling wildfires, despite being underpaid. Anthony Pedro, a former inmate, now leads a training program for aspiring firefighters. Advocacy groups raise funds to support these crews as they risk their lives on the front line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 02:32 IST
'Fire Camp' Heroes: Inmates' Unseen Battle Against Wildfires

Incarcerated firefighters are at the front lines of battling wildfires in California as part of the state's Fire Camp Program, despite facing issues with low pay. These inmates volunteer, undergo rigorous training and tests, and receive significantly lower wages compared to the state's minimum wage.

Anthony Pedro, once an incarcerated firefighter, has transitioned into a full-time firefighting career. He founded the Future Fire Academy to aid others with similar backgrounds. Meanwhile, advocacy groups, like the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, are organizing fundraisers to provide crucial supplies and support for these inmate crews.

While the use of such labor brings contentious debates about compensation and ethics, Pedro insists that the programs are voluntary, with inmates like him finding a path to rehabilitation. As wildfires rage on, these 'Fire Camp' heroes remain an essential, if underappreciated, part of firefighting efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025