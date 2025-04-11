The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) is urgently requesting an international investigation into the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) infiltration of Uyghur diaspora organizations. This demand comes in the wake of the arrest of Dilshat Reshit, a prominent figure in the World Uyghur Congress, on charges of espionage for China, as outlined in an ETGE statement.

Swedish court documents confirm that Reshit is suspected of spying on Uyghur communities for Chinese intelligence. The ETGE regards this as a severe development, supporting longstanding warnings from East Turkistani leaders regarding Beijing's tactics to destabilize and dismantle Uyghur activism from within. ETGE's Salih Hudayar condemned the act as "political warfare," emphasizing a systematic effort by China to manipulate the Uyghur movement.

The ETGE claims the incident is part of a broader strategy by the CCP, involving the Chinese Ministry of State Security and the United Front Work Department. These agencies have been implicated in targeting Uyghurs with surveillance and disinformation. The ETGE notes that such infiltration has weakened global Uyghur advocacy, shifting its focus to calls more acceptable to CCP narratives. The organization reiterated its willingness to collaborate with democratic countries in countering these Chinese influence operations.

