Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

A U.S. Justice Department report highlights police failures in the 2019 death of Ronald Greene, focusing on excessive force and accountability issues. The report suggests a pattern in the Louisiana State Police's conduct and emphasizes the need for significant reforms despite some improvements since Greene's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 05:47 IST
The U.S. Justice Department has released a report detailing severe failures within the Louisiana State Police, highlighted by the tragic 2019 death of Ronald Greene. The unarmed Black motorist died after a violent encounter with police, sparking national outrage over police brutality.

Initially described as a car accident, Greene's death was later revealed through body-camera footage to involve officers dragging and beating him. The Justice Department's report identified a pattern of excessive force and lack of accountability, suggesting systemic issues within the enforcement agency.

Despite some post-incident improvements, the report urges further reforms, emphasizing proper use-of-force training. Governor Jeff Landry criticized the report, but the Justice Department pressed for continued vigilance in safeguarding citizens' rights.

