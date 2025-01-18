Left Menu

Illegal Stay: Vivo Employees Arrested

Three Chinese nationals employed by the smartphone company Vivo have been arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar Police for illegally staying in India after their visas expired. The arrests were carried out by the SWAT team and FRRO. The individuals were working in the Kherli Bhav area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 09:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Chinese nationals associated with the smartphone manufacturer Vivo have been detained by local authorities for residing unlawfully in India, as per police reports.

The SWAT team from Gautam Budh Nagar Police and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office executed the arrests on Friday.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) Ashok Kumar Singh, the trio—identified as Yusingbo, Chan Chau, and Pengshao—were working in Gautam Budh Nagar's Kherli Bhav area despite their visas having expired.

(With inputs from agencies.)

