Illegal Stay: Vivo Employees Arrested

Three Chinese nationals associated with the smartphone manufacturer Vivo have been detained by local authorities for residing unlawfully in India, as per police reports.

The SWAT team from Gautam Budh Nagar Police and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office executed the arrests on Friday.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) Ashok Kumar Singh, the trio—identified as Yusingbo, Chan Chau, and Pengshao—were working in Gautam Budh Nagar's Kherli Bhav area despite their visas having expired.

