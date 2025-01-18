Illegal Stay: Vivo Employees Arrested
Three Chinese nationals employed by the smartphone company Vivo have been arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar Police for illegally staying in India after their visas expired. The arrests were carried out by the SWAT team and FRRO. The individuals were working in the Kherli Bhav area.
Three Chinese nationals associated with the smartphone manufacturer Vivo have been detained by local authorities for residing unlawfully in India, as per police reports.
The SWAT team from Gautam Budh Nagar Police and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office executed the arrests on Friday.
According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) Ashok Kumar Singh, the trio—identified as Yusingbo, Chan Chau, and Pengshao—were working in Gautam Budh Nagar's Kherli Bhav area despite their visas having expired.
