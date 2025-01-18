Left Menu

Elderly Woman Victimized in Amravati's Dark Magic Allegations

In Maharashtra's Amravati district, a 77-year-old woman was brutally assaulted on accusations of black magic. Despite the incident occurring on December 30, it was only reported in January. The victim's son and daughter-in-law demanded justice. Police investigations are underway to verify and address any potential oversights.

Image Credit: ANI
In a disturbing case from Retyakheda village in Maharashtra's Amravati district, a 77-year-old woman was allegedly subjected to violence over accusations of black magic.

The incident reportedly took place on December 30, yet it came to light this month when the victim's family approached authorities seeking justice.

Police have launched an investigation and pledged to verify details and address any negligence in handling the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

