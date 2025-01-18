Custody Battle Amidst Tragedy: Supreme Court to Hear Grandmother's Plea

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a custody plea filed by Anju Devi, the mother of Bengaluru-based engineer Atul Subhash, who allegedly committed suicide last December. The case has garnered attention as Devi seeks custody of her four-year-old grandson, currently under the guardianship of Subhash's estranged wife.

On January 7, the court refused Devi's initial request, stating she was viewed as a 'stranger to the child.' However, with new developments, the bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Saish Chandra Sharma, will revisit the matter. The child is presently enrolled in a boarding school in Haryana, raising concerns from Devi about his wellbeing.

Subhash's death, attributed to a prolonged family dispute, led to accusations against his wife and in-laws. While bail has been granted to Subhash's estranged wife Nikita Singhania and her family, the custody battle continues, with the Supreme Court mandating the child's presence at the next hearing on January 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)