Left Menu

Historic Hearing: President Yoon Fights Detention Extension Over Insurrection Charges

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a court hearing to oppose extending his detention. This follows his arrest for allegedly declaring martial law, leading to charges of insurrection. His lawyer emphasizes Yoon's intention to vindicate himself. Thousands of supporters gathered outside the court demanding his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:17 IST
Historic Hearing: President Yoon Fights Detention Extension Over Insurrection Charges
President

In an unprecedented event, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at a court hearing on Saturday to contest investigators' request for extending his detention period. His detention stems from charges of insurrection following a controversial martial law declaration made on December 3.

Arrested on Wednesday, Yoon is the first sitting president of South Korea to face arrest in a criminal inquiry related to insurrection. Investigators requested an extension of his detention on Friday, but Yoon has remained silent during interrogations and is currently held in Seoul Detention Centre.

Yoon's lawyer, Yoon Kab-keun, stated that the president chose to attend the hearing to uphold his honor by explaining the legitimacy of his actions. The hearing drew thousands of supporters to the court, demanding his release and maintaining faith in the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025