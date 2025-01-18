Historic Hearing: President Yoon Fights Detention Extension Over Insurrection Charges
Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a court hearing to oppose extending his detention. This follows his arrest for allegedly declaring martial law, leading to charges of insurrection. His lawyer emphasizes Yoon's intention to vindicate himself. Thousands of supporters gathered outside the court demanding his release.
In an unprecedented event, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at a court hearing on Saturday to contest investigators' request for extending his detention period. His detention stems from charges of insurrection following a controversial martial law declaration made on December 3.
Arrested on Wednesday, Yoon is the first sitting president of South Korea to face arrest in a criminal inquiry related to insurrection. Investigators requested an extension of his detention on Friday, but Yoon has remained silent during interrogations and is currently held in Seoul Detention Centre.
Yoon's lawyer, Yoon Kab-keun, stated that the president chose to attend the hearing to uphold his honor by explaining the legitimacy of his actions. The hearing drew thousands of supporters to the court, demanding his release and maintaining faith in the rule of law.
