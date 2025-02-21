Impeachment Tension: South Korean Police Build Case Against Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean police have initiated formal proceedings against former President Yoon Suk Yeol on accusations of hindering an arrest warrant's execution, a move tied to charges of insurrection linked to his martial law declaration last year. The warrant, issued on December 31, faced delays with the Presidential Security Service reportedly obstructing investigators.

The legal framework in South Korea allows up to five years of imprisonment for such obstruction. Yoon's camp has previously challenged the legitimacy of the warrant, citing procedural inconsistencies. The Constitutional Court is now in the crucial stages of evaluating Yoon's impeachment, with a final decision anticipated as early as March.

The country's legal and political spheres are closely monitoring as the Constitutional Court prepares to hear final arguments from both Yoon and parliament. A ruling will determine whether Yoon will remain suspended or have his presidential powers reinstated, a decision that could significantly impact South Korea's political landscape.

