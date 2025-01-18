Left Menu

SVAMITVA Scheme: Empowering Rural India Through Land Digitization

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 65 lakh property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme, advancing rural empowerment by digitizing land records. This initiative aids poverty alleviation by enabling loans and minimizing property disputes. The scheme utilizes drone technology, unlocking economic activities worth Rs 100 lakh crore across Indian villages.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards rural empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 65 lakh property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme on Saturday, marking a notable advancement in land digitization. The distribution aims to bolster economic activities and aid poverty alleviation by ensuring property rights for rural beneficiaries.

The prime minister highlighted the scheme's role in facilitating loans and business opportunities for villagers, emphasizing how it addresses longstanding issues like property disputes and corruption. Modi noted the transformative impact of drone technology in mapping over half of India's six lakh villages, promising to energize the economy with substantial contributions.

The rollout of the SVAMITVA scheme, initiated in 2020, is pivotal in enhancing rural economic progress by providing 'Record of Rights' to households in inhabited areas. Legal property documentation has already led to increased bank loans for establishing small businesses, underpinning the initiative's goal to revolutionize financial security in villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

