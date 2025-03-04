Punjab Adopts Anti-Drone Technology to Combat Cross-Border Smuggling

The Punjab government is taking significant strides to combat the smuggling of narcotics and arms from across the border by deploying anti-drone technology. This initiative, spearheaded by Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, is poised to significantly enhance the state's defense mechanisms.

During a demonstration in Mohali, Cheema and his Cabinet colleague Aman Arora witnessed cutting-edge anti-drone technologies from three companies, each offering portable, mobile, and stationary solutions. These technologies are designed to intercept drones at various distances, disrupting the movement and effectively breaking the supply chain of drugs and weapons.

This strategic move comes as part of the government's broader campaign to make Punjab a drug-free state. By working in coordination with central government agencies and the Punjab Police, the deployment of these technologies is expected to address the shortcomings of current border security measures, as highlighted by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)