Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Targets Alleged 'Salt Typhoon' Hackers

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned hacker Yin Kecheng and Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co. for allegedly participating in telecom hacks against American companies. The intrusions, allegedly conducted under 'Salt Typhoon,' exposed private call logs to Chinese spies. Yin Kecheng was also linked to a breach at the U.S. Treasury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:58 IST
U.S. Treasury Targets Alleged 'Salt Typhoon' Hackers
hacker

On Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department took a firm stance by imposing sanctions against alleged hacker Yin Kecheng and the cybersecurity company Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co. The sanctions arise from accusations of both entities participating in a series of hacks targeting American telecom companies.

Dubbed "Salt Typhoon," these intrusions are alleged to have exposed a vast array of Americans' call logs to Chinese espionage efforts and shaken the U.S. intelligence community. In several instances, conversations involving esteemed U.S. politicians and government officials were purportedly intercepted. Some lawmakers have characterized these as the most serious telecom hacks in U.S. history. The Treasury's statement identified Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co. as a hacking firm with substantial links to China's Ministry of State Security, a key intelligence agency. It also pointed out that Yin Kecheng, based in Shanghai, had been a hacker for over ten years with connections to the MSS, and implicated him in a recent breach at the U.S. Treasury.

Attempts by Reuters to contact Yin Kecheng or Sichuan Juxinhe were unsuccessful, while China's embassy in Washington has not yet commented on the matter. Beijing consistently denies involvement in cyberespionage activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025