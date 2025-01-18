U.S. Treasury Targets Alleged 'Salt Typhoon' Hackers

On Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department took a firm stance by imposing sanctions against alleged hacker Yin Kecheng and the cybersecurity company Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co. The sanctions arise from accusations of both entities participating in a series of hacks targeting American telecom companies.

Dubbed "Salt Typhoon," these intrusions are alleged to have exposed a vast array of Americans' call logs to Chinese espionage efforts and shaken the U.S. intelligence community. In several instances, conversations involving esteemed U.S. politicians and government officials were purportedly intercepted. Some lawmakers have characterized these as the most serious telecom hacks in U.S. history. The Treasury's statement identified Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co. as a hacking firm with substantial links to China's Ministry of State Security, a key intelligence agency. It also pointed out that Yin Kecheng, based in Shanghai, had been a hacker for over ten years with connections to the MSS, and implicated him in a recent breach at the U.S. Treasury.

Attempts by Reuters to contact Yin Kecheng or Sichuan Juxinhe were unsuccessful, while China's embassy in Washington has not yet commented on the matter. Beijing consistently denies involvement in cyberespionage activities.

