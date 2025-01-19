Kejriwal Proposes Joint Housing Scheme for Delhi's Government Employees

In a significant pre-election announcement, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal unveiled his proposal for a joint housing scheme aimed at benefiting government employees, notably sanitation workers, in Delhi.

Kejriwal disclosed he has communicated this housing plan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking land at "highly subsidised" rates from the central government to enable the creation of affordable housing. The initiative hopes to help employees acquire homes by making payments in easy installments towards the end of their service.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal emphasized the need to alleviate the post-retirement hardships faced by these employees, often forced to live in inadequate conditions like slums. He expressed optimism that this welfare-oriented scheme, beginning with MCD and NDMC employees, would expand to include all government workers in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)