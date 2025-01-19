Leadership Shift at ICSI: New President and VP Elected
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has elected Dhananjay Shukla as its new President and Pawan G Chandak as Vice President. Shukla brings vast expertise in corporate law, securities law, and taxation. ICSI boasts over 75,000 members and around 2 lakh students.
