Leadership Shift at ICSI: New President and VP Elected

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced new leadership, with Dhananjay Shukla being elected President and Pawan G Chandak as Vice President.

The announcement was made on Sunday, highlighting Shukla's significant expertise in corporate law, securities law, and taxation.

ICSI is a prominent body with more than 75,000 members and approximately 2 lakh students, underscoring its influence in the field of company secretaries.

