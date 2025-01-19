Samyukt Kisan Morcha Hails Government Talks as Farmers' Victory
Samyukt Kisan Morcha praised the Union government's proposal to hold discussions with farmers, viewing it as a significant win. The decision came after sustained efforts and protests by farmers and their leaders. The SKM also urged farmers to oppose anti-farmer policies and continue their democratic agitation.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) hailed the Union government's proposal for discussions with farmers as a significant victory on Sunday, lauding fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's choice to accept medical care.
In a statement, SKM highlighted the government's decision to engage in talks as an outcome of farmers' increased unity and persistent protests led by the group since the 2020-21 agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.
The SKM also condemned the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, labeling it a step back to the abolished laws, and called for farmers to continue protesting against anti-farmer policies.
